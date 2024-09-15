Rapid Dose Therapeutics Extends Financing Window

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp (TSE:DOSE) has released an update.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. has announced an extension for its private placement financing, aiming to raise up to $6 million through the sale of common shares, with the first tranche already closed at $309,000. This fundraising effort will help the Canadian biotech firm, known for its innovative QuickStrip™ drug delivery technology, in advancing its business goals.

