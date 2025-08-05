Ranpak Holdings Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ranpak Holdings ( (PACK) ) just unveiled an update.

Ranpak Holdings Corp reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 6.8% increase in net revenue year over year to $92.3 million, despite a net loss of $7.5 million compared to a net income of $5.5 million in the prior year. The company continues to face challenges with lower volumes in Europe and APAC, and higher production costs in North America, but remains optimistic about the second half of the year due to cost reduction initiatives and a robust automation backlog, expecting substantial growth and improved financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (PACK) stock is a Buy with a $11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ranpak Holdings stock, see the PACK Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PACK is a Neutral.

Ranpak Holdings shows mixed prospects. Strong growth in North America and automation, along with improving cash flow, are positive indicators. However, profitability issues and a weak valuation due to negative net income and P/E ratio present significant challenges. Despite some technical strength, overall market sentiment remains cautious.

More about Ranpak Holdings

Ranpak Holdings Corp is a leading provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based product protection and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains.

Average Trading Volume: 431,003

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $292.3M

