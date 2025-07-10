Rank Group Plc Reports Strong Year-End Performance and Prepares for Casino Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guoco Group ( (HK:0053) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Rank Group Plc, a subsidiary of Guoco Group Limited, has reported a strong trading performance for the year ending 30 June 2025, with a like-for-like net gaming revenue increase of 11% to approximately £795 million. The company anticipates a full-year underlying operating profit of at least £63 million, surpassing expectations despite facing regulatory challenges. The recent legalization of land-based casino reforms is expected to further enhance Rank’s operations, as they plan to expand gaming machine offerings across their Grosvenor estate in England and Wales.

Guoco Group Limited is a diversified investment company with interests in various sectors, including property development, hospitality, and financial services. The company operates globally, with a focus on strategic investments and value creation across its portfolio. One of its subsidiaries, The Rank Group Plc, is a prominent player in the gaming and casino industry, listed on the London Stock Exchange.

