Rank Group Awards LTIP Shares to Key Executives

Rank Group Plc has announced the approval of its new Directors’ Remuneration Policy, granting Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) awards to key executives. The awards, which include significant shares for CEO John O’Reilly and CFO Richard Harris, are set to vest in September 2027, subject to performance conditions. This move underscores the company’s strategic focus on long-term performance and value creation.

