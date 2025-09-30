Ramky Infrastructure Limited Announces Strategic Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Ramky Infrastructure Limited ( (IN:RAMKY) ).

Ramky Infrastructure Limited announced several key changes in its leadership team following a board meeting on September 29, 2025. The company appointed Ms. Malvieka Joshi as an Independent Woman Director for a five-year term, while Mr. Sravanth Rayapudi and Mr. Sunil Sukumaran Nair were appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer, respectively. These changes are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and operational efficiency, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on the development and management of construction projects. The company provides services in various domains including roads, bridges, water and waste management, and industrial construction, primarily targeting the Indian market.

