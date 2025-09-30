Ramky Infrastructure Limited Announces Key Management Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ramky Infrastructure Limited ( (IN:RAMKY) ) has issued an update.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited announced significant changes in its management team following a recent board meeting. Key appointments include Ms. Malvieka Joshi as an Independent Woman Director, Mr. Sravanth Rayapudi as the new Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Sunil Sukumaran Nair as the Chief Executive Officer. These changes are expected to influence the company’s strategic direction and enhance its leadership structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relationships.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited

Ramky Infrastructure Limited operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on the development of various infrastructure projects. The company is involved in the construction and management of projects such as roads, bridges, water and waste management facilities, and industrial infrastructure. It aims to contribute to sustainable growth through its diverse range of services.

Average Trading Volume: 7,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 39.2B INR

