Ramelius Resources Unveils Promising DFS Results for Rebecca-Roe Gold Project

Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ) has shared an announcement.

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced the results of its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Rebecca-Roe Gold Project, revealing strong financial prospects with an after-tax net present value of A$692M and an internal rate of return of 34%. The project, set to commence production in late 2028, is a key component of Ramelius’ 5-Year Growth Pathway, aiming to produce over 500,000 ounces of gold annually. This development is expected to enhance Ramelius’ position as one of Australia’s largest and most profitable gold miners, with the Rebecca-Roe project providing a new mining hub in an under-explored region.

More about Ramelius Resources Limited

Ramelius Resources Limited is a prominent player in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and production of gold. The company is known for its operations in Australia, leveraging a hub-and-spoke model to optimize its mining activities and expand its market presence.

