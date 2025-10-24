Ramelius Resources to Hold 2025 Hybrid Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ) has provided an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, at the Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, allowing shareholders to attend either in person or virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on resolutions via a poll and can participate in the meeting through a live webcast. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation and provides detailed instructions for virtual attendance and proxy voting.

Ramelius Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and production of gold. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker RMS and is engaged in developing mining projects primarily in Western Australia.

