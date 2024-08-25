Ramelius Resources Reports Stellar Financial Growth

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has reported a significant financial performance boost for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, with revenues increasing by 40% and net profits soaring by 252% compared to the previous year. The company also increased its final dividend payout to 5.0 cents per share, up from 2.0 cents in the previous year, and continues to offer a Dividend Reinvestment Plan with a 2% discount. Additionally, earnings per share have significantly increased, reflecting a strong upward trend in the company’s financial health.

