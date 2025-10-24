Ramelius Resources Releases Updated Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ).

Ramelius Resources Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2025, which is available on their website. The statement confirms the company’s compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, highlighting their commitment to transparency and accountability in management and oversight practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RMS) stock is a Buy with a A$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ramelius Resources Limited stock, see the AU:RMS Stock Forecast page.

More about Ramelius Resources Limited

Ramelius Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and production of gold. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is committed to adhering to corporate governance standards.

Average Trading Volume: 15,153,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.54B

See more insights into RMS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue