Ramelius Resources Releases 2025 Annual Report

Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ) has shared an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has released its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting its ongoing operations and strategic positioning within the mining sector. The report outlines the company’s leadership structure and emphasizes its commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the gold mining industry, which is crucial for its stakeholders and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RMS) stock is a Buy with a A$4.00 price target.

More about Ramelius Resources Limited

Ramelius Resources Limited is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production and exploration. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and operates out of Perth, Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 15,153,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.54B

