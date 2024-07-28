Ramelius Resources Hits Record Gold Production

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has reported a record annual gold production of 293,033 ounces for FY24, falling within their upgraded production guidance and achieving an impressive AISC of A$1,583/oz. The company also highlighted a strong financial position with cash and gold reserves of A$446.6M and a record underlying free cash flow of A$137.3M. Additionally, they have announced their FY25 gold production guidance, aiming for 270,000 – 300,000 ounces, and have made a strategic investment in Spartan Resources Limited, securing up to 18% of Spartan’s ordinary shares.

