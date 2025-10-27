Ramelius Resources Expands Production Capacity with New Study Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ) just unveiled an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced the results of its Never Never Pre-Feasibility Study and the Mt Magnet-Dalgaranga Integration Study, highlighting a significant increase in production capacity. The company plans to expand the Mt Magnet processing plant to a 5Mtpa capacity, which will include two separate comminution circuits to optimize gold recovery. This expansion is expected to position Ramelius as a leading gold producer in Australia, with a target of producing 380,000 ounces by FY30. The integration of the Never Never deposit and the plant upgrade will ensure cost-effective operations and enhance the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RMS) stock is a Buy with a A$5.25 price target.

More about Ramelius Resources Limited

Ramelius Resources Limited is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production. The company is known for its operations in Western Australia, with a market focus on expanding its production capacity and integrating new resources to enhance its output.

YTD Price Performance: 73.87%

Average Trading Volume: 15,261,672

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.74B

