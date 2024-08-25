Ramelius Resources Announces Record Profits and Dividend

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited reported a record net profit after tax of A$216.6M, a 252% increase from the previous year, with gold sales of 293,966 ounces driving revenue up by 40%. The company declared a record dividend of 5.0 cents per share, up 150%, reflecting strong operational performance and strategic investments, including a renewable energy initiative at Mt Magnet. Looking ahead, Ramelius anticipates another robust year with projected gold production between 270,000 to 300,000 ounces.

