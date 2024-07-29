Ramelius Resources Announces Quarterly Results and FY25 Outlook

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has disclosed its quarterly results for June 2024 along with financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025. The report includes forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, and it incorporates non-IFRS financial metrics such as All-in Sustaining Cost and All-in Cost. The company has confirmed the reliability of the report’s information, which is backed by competent persons in accordance with industry standards.

