Rallybio’s RLYB116 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Complement Inhibition

Rallybio Corporation ((RLYB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Rallybio Corporation is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Multiple Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of RLYB116 in Healthy Participants.’ The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of RLYB116, a drug designed to inhibit terminal complement activation, in healthy individuals. This research is significant as it explores the potential of RLYB116 to improve treatment options with its enhanced impurity profile.

The intervention being tested is RLYB116 for Injection, a drug composed of a small protein that binds to C5, inhibiting complement activation. It also includes an albumin binding domain to extend its plasma half-life. The study compares two doses of RLYB116 against a placebo over a five-week period.

The study is interventional, randomized, and uses a parallel assignment model. It employs double masking, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on April 14, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The outcome of this study could influence Rallybio’s stock performance positively if RLYB116 shows promising results, potentially boosting investor confidence. It may also impact the competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the development of treatments targeting complement activation.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

