Rallis India Releases Q2 and H1 FY ’26 Financial Call Transcript

An announcement from Rallis India Limited ( (IN:RALLIS) ) is now available.

Rallis India Limited announced the release of the transcript from its recent Analysts/Investors Call, where it discussed the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This release provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Rallis India Limited

Rallis India Limited operates in the agrochemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of agricultural solutions, including crop protection products and seeds. The company is a part of the Tata Group and is known for its extensive market reach in India and various international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 45,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 56.05B INR

