RAKSUL INC. Announces Head Office Relocation

RAKSUL INC. ( (JP:4384) ) has shared an announcement.

RAKSUL INC. has announced the relocation of its head office to Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower in Tokyo, effective February 12, 2025. This move, approved at their General Meeting of Shareholders, signifies a strategic step in enhancing their operational capacity and aligning with corporate growth objectives.

More about RAKSUL INC.

RAKSUL INC. operates in the marketing and printing industry, providing services focused on print and logistics solutions. The company is known for leveraging technology to streamline production processes and enhance client engagement.

YTD Price Performance: -10.13%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €433.8M

