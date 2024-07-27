Rakovina Therapeutics Secures $2 Million for Cancer Research

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has successfully completed an oversubscribed private placement, raising $2 million to advance its cancer therapy research based on DNA-damage response technologies. The funds will be directed towards the company’s AI-driven drug candidate research, with expectations of initial data from in vivo models later in the year. This capital boost is intended to support the development of next-generation DDR drug candidates, aiming to enter human clinical trials in partnership with pharmaceutical companies.

