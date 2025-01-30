Rakovina Therapeutics Expands Global Reach with Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Rakovina Therapeutics Inc ( (TSE:RKV) ) is now available.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has announced its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone that enhances its visibility and accessibility to European and global investors. This strategic move complements its existing listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, facilitating broader participation in its mission to innovate cancer drug discovery. By leveraging AI-driven platforms, Rakovina aims to establish itself as a leader in oncology drug discovery, with the global DNA-damage response therapy market expected to reach $18 billion annually by 2030. The listing is anticipated to boost the company’s presence in Europe, attract new investors, and accelerate the development of life-saving cancer therapies.

More about Rakovina Therapeutics Inc

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on developing innovative cancer treatments. It specializes in targeting DNA-damage response using proprietary AI technologies such as Deep-Docking™ to accelerate drug discovery. The company aims to advance drug candidates into clinical trials through collaborations with pharmaceutical partners.

YTD Price Performance: 8.33%

Average Trading Volume: 272,384

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$20.24M

