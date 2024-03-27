Rakovina Therapeutics Embraces AI for Cancer Drug Development

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has announced a shift towards AI-driven cancer drug development by partnering with Dr. Artem Cherkasov to use the proprietary Deep Docking AI Platform, enhancing its mission to develop novel DNA-damage response inhibitor therapeutics. This innovative platform will enable rapid screening of billions of drug candidates, expediting the discovery of effective cancer treatments. The strategic move aims to transform cancer care and the company plans to discuss further details in an upcoming conference call.

