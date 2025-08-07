Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Limited Reports July 2025 Operational Data

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Limited ( (IN:RAJSREESUG) ) is now available.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Limited has released its operational data for July 2025, highlighting the company’s activities in sugar production, sales, and cogeneration. In July, the company crushed 15,888 MTs of cane and produced 1,351 MTs of sugar, with sales reaching 416 MTs. The report also notes the production of 475 MTs of molasses and the generation of 8.16 lakh units of power, with a portion exported to the grid. This data reflects the company’s ongoing operations and its contribution to the sugar and energy sectors.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Limited operates in the sugar industry, focusing on the production and sale of sugar and related by-products such as molasses. The company also engages in power cogeneration, utilizing by-products from sugar production to generate electricity.

