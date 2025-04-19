Raj Television Network Clarifies Recent Stock Price Movement

Raj Television Network Limited ( (IN:RAJTV) ) has shared an update.

Raj Television Network Limited has experienced a significant movement in its stock price, which the company attributes to market-driven factors beyond its control. The company has assured stakeholders that it has been transparent with all necessary disclosures and there are no undisclosed events or information impacting the stock’s price or volume. This statement aims to clarify the situation and reassure investors of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements.

Raj Television Network Limited operates in the media and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on television broadcasting. The company offers a variety of television channels catering to different audiences, providing entertainment, news, and other content across India.

