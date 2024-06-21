Rainmaker Worldwide Board Member Announces Retirement

The latest announcement is out from Rainmaker Worldwide (RAKR).

Dr. Mamdouh Shoukri has announced his retirement from the Board of Directors of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc., effective on June 16, 2024, citing personal reasons. His departure is not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Following his exit, the board will downsize from three members to two, with no immediate plans to fill the vacancy.

