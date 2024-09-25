Rainbow Rare Earths Secures $10 Million Funding

Rainbow Rare Earths (GB:RBW) has released an update.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited has successfully received a total of US$10 million in funding, following the completion of a royalty financing and share subscription agreement with Ecora Resources PLC. The funds will support the definitive feasibility study of its Phalaborwa project in South Africa and the company’s financial needs through June 2025. Rainbow Rare Earths is advancing its mission to become a leading supplier of rare earth elements essential for green energy technologies.

For further insights into GB:RBW stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.