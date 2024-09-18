Rainbow Rare Earths Advances Sustainable REE Project

Rainbow Rare Earths (GB:RBW) has released an update.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited has reported significant progress at its Phalaborwa project in South Africa, successfully piloting a simplified process to recover rare earth elements from phosphogypsum. The company has produced saleable rare earth elements, including neodymium and praseodymium with 96% purity, and is optimizing the process to achieve over 99% purity. Despite a potential delay in its Definitive Feasibility Study, Rainbow Rare Earths has initiated offtake discussions and is exploring strategic partnerships to support the development of a sustainable and independent supply chain for critical magnet rare earth elements.

For further insights into GB:RBW stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.