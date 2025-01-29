Rain City Resources Advances Lithium Extraction with New Pilot Plant

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Rain City Resources, Inc. ( (TSE:RAIN) ).

Rain City Resources Inc. has successfully commissioned a containerized pilot plant using Avonlea’s proprietary Advanced Chemical and Cavitation Extraction technology, ACCELi, for direct lithium extraction. The plant is ready for shipping following a successful trial and is set to enhance Rain City’s position in the lithium extraction industry by offering competitive features such as high purity lithium phosphate production and low operating costs, with ongoing discussions for a US-based site location.

Rain City Resources, Inc.

Rain City Resources Inc. is an integrated lithium technology and project development company committed to addressing the environmental, social, and economic challenges associated with extracting lithium from brine.

YTD Price Performance: -25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 151,329

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$4.02M

