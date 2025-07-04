Raily Aesthetic Medicine Announces Deemed Disposal of Subsidiary Equity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited ( (HK:2135) ).

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited announced a deemed disposal of equity interest in a subsidiary through an investment agreement with two investors. The transaction involves a capital injection by the investors, resulting in a significant reduction of Hangzhou Raily’s equity in the Target Company from 100% to 30%. This move is part of a strategy to reduce accumulated losses and improve the financial position of the subsidiary. The transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring an announcement but not shareholder approval.

More about Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited operates in the aesthetic medicine industry, focusing on providing medical aesthetic services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 136,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$69.08M

