Rail Vision Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has released an update.

Rail Vision Ltd., a company specializing in AI-based railway safety technology, has been notified by Nasdaq that it’s not meeting the minimum bid price requirement and has until January 21, 2025, to comply. The company’s share price needs to be at or above $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days within a 180-day period to maintain its listing. Rail Vision is exploring options to address this noncompliance as there’s no guarantee that they will meet the Nasdaq criteria.

