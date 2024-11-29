Raiden Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 63,289,860 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant step in their financial strategy. This move is expected to attract investors interested in the company’s growth potential and enhance its market presence.

