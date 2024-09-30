Raiden Resources Begins Major Lithium Drilling

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has initiated a significant drilling program at their Andover South Lithium Project, aiming to complete an initial 5,000 meters of diamond drilling by November 2024. The focus is on Target Area 1, characterized by high-grade lithium mineralization and extensive pegmatites visible at the surface, with further exploration to identify additional drilling targets ongoing. Investors are keenly anticipating initial drilling results, which will be announced post-analysis and quality assurance.

