Raiden Resources Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Raiden Resources Limited ( (AU:RDN) ) has shared an announcement.

Raiden Resources Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code RDN, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 20 November 2025 in Perth. Shareholders are informed that nominations for director elections have closed, and the meeting materials are available online. The company emphasizes the importance of reviewing the Notice of Meeting and encourages shareholders to submit proxy forms if unable to attend.

More about Raiden Resources Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$24.16M

For an in-depth examination of RDN stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue