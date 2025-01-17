Rai Way Publishes Shareholders’ Meeting Minutes and Updated Articles of Association

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Rai Way S.p.A. has released the minutes of its Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 18, 2024, and the updated Articles of Association, now publicly accessible at the company’s headquarters and on its website. These updates signify Rai Way’s commitment to transparency and governance, potentially impacting its operational strategies and reinforcing its industry standing.

Rai Way S.p.A. is an operator of integrated digital infrastructures and a service provider for media content distribution, serving as the sole operator of radio and television broadcasting networks for RAI, the Italian public service broadcaster. Listed on Euronext Milan since 2014, Rai Way operates throughout Italy with a substantial infrastructural presence, including telecommunications towers, a transmission network, satellite systems, proprietary fiber optics, data centers, and control centers, making it a key partner for companies developing network solutions.

