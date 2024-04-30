Ragusa Minerals Advances Lithium Exploration

Ragusa Minerals Ltd (AU:RAS) has released an update.

Ragusa Minerals Ltd focuses on advancing its NT Lithium Project, with plans for further exploration and drilling to define lithium-rich pegmatite orientations. The company is also evaluating kaolin development at its Burracoppin Project in Western Australia and is assessing new project opportunities. The Lonely Mine Gold Project in Zimbabwe was relinquished to concentrate resources on higher-priority projects, and the company maintains a cash reserve of approximately $736,000.

