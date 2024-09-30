Ragnar Metals Seeks ASX Quotation for New Securities

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited has applied for the quotation of a new class of securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted. The application, submitted on 27 September 2024, requires necessary information and documents to be provided to ASX, which will become the property of ASX and may be made public. Entities outside Australia seeking quotation without CDIs will need to provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN).

