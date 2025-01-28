Raffles Interior Pursues Legal Action Over Acquisition Discrepancies

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Raffles Interior Ltd. ( (HK:1376) ) is now available.

Raffles Interior Limited has initiated legal proceedings against an Original Vendor due to suspected fraud, misrepresentation, and breaches of agreement related to the acquisition of a subsidiary. The company has filed a writ of summons in Hong Kong’s High Court seeking to rescind the acquisition agreement and cancel a convertible note issued to the vendor, among other claims. This move highlights the company’s proactive approach in addressing potential legal and financial risks, aiming to protect its interests and maintain trust among stakeholders.

More about Raffles Interior Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -45.93%

Average Trading Volume: 711,600

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$87M

