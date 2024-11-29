Raffles Education Completes Third Tranche Bond Issuance

Raffles Education (SG:NR7) has released an update.

Raffles Education Limited has successfully completed the issuance of S$750,000 worth of non-convertible bonds to its third tranche subscribers, bringing the total issued amount to S$16,250,000. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance its financial standing. Investors are advised to remain cautious and seek professional advice while dealing with the company’s shares.

