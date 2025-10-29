Radware Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Radware ( (RDWR) ).

Radware Ltd. announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a revenue increase of 8% year-over-year to $75.3 million. The company’s cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 24%, highlighting the strength of its cloud security offerings. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share rose to $0.28, up from $0.23 in the same quarter last year. The company attributes its success to strategic investments in AI-powered innovation and a robust cloud security business, positioning it for long-term growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (RDWR) stock is a Hold with a $29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Radware stock, see the RDWR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RDWR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RDWR is a Neutral.

Radware’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting consistent revenue growth and cloud ARR achievements. However, the high P/E ratio and neutral technical indicators suggest caution, as the stock may be overvalued without further earnings acceleration.

More about Radware

Radware Ltd. is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company focuses on providing cloud security, AI-based security solutions, and has a growing global partner base.

Average Trading Volume: 157,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.14B

