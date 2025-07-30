Radware Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Significant Cloud Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Radware Ltd. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with a revenue increase of 10% year-over-year to $74.2 million and a 21% growth in cloud annual recurring revenue. The company achieved a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.28, up from $0.20 in the previous year, and a GAAP net income of $4.2 million, reflecting successful execution of its business strategy. The financial performance underscores Radware’s focus on cloud security and its efforts to expand its market presence and innovation in AI, positioning itself as a leader in the application security industry.

Spark’s Take on RDWR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RDWR is a Neutral.

Radware’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings performance and bullish technical indicators. The main risks include high valuation and potential overbought conditions. The company’s robust growth in cloud security and strategic partnerships enhance its investment appeal.

More about Radware

Radware Ltd. is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company focuses on cloud security as its primary growth engine, expanding partnerships, and advancing AI innovation to strengthen its competitive leadership in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 296,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.19B

