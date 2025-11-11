RadNet Reports Record Revenue and Raises Guidance

Radnet ( (RDNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Radnet presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

RadNet, Inc. is a prominent provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States, known for its extensive network of imaging centers and its development of digital health solutions under the DeepHealth brand. In its latest earnings report, RadNet announced a record-breaking third quarter for 2025, with total company revenue reaching $522.9 million, marking a 13.4% increase from the previous year. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $84.9 million, a 15.2% rise compared to the same period in 2024.

Key financial highlights include a significant increase in revenue from the Digital Health segment, which grew by 51.6% to $24.8 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 26 basis points to 16.2%. The company also saw a notable rise in advanced imaging procedural volumes, with MRI, CT, and PET/CT volumes increasing by 14.8%, 9.4%, and 21.1%, respectively. RadNet’s cash balance stood at $804.7 million, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.0x, indicating strong financial health.

RadNet has revised its full-year 2025 financial guidance upwards, anticipating higher revenue and adjusted EBITDA for both its Imaging Center and Digital Health segments. The company attributes its robust performance to strategic initiatives such as expanding capacity at existing centers, opening new centers, and increasing reimbursement rates from commercial payors.

Looking ahead, RadNet’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, supported by its solid balance sheet and liquidity position. The company plans to continue pursuing organic growth and strategic acquisitions to enhance its market position in the diagnostic imaging and digital health sectors.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue