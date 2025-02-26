Radisson Reports Promising Assay Results from O’Brien Project

The latest announcement is out from Radisson Mining Resources ( (TSE:RDS) ).

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. announced additional assay results from its 2024 drill program at the O’Brien Gold Project, revealing significant gold mineralization. The results include high-grade gold intercepts from both shallow and deep drill holes, underscoring the project’s potential to expand its mineral resources. This announcement highlights the company’s strategic focus on both extending the depth of known mineralization and exploring new zones, with implications for future exploration and development plans.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. Its primary project is the O’Brien Gold Project located in the Abitibi region of Québec, known for its high-grade gold mineralization.

