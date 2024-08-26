Radiopharm Theranostics Boosts Stake in Cancer Research JV

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (AU:RAD) has released an update.

Radiopharm Theranostics has upped its stake in Radiopharm Ventures to 75%, signaling confidence as their leading B7H3 monoclonal antibody candidate nears the end of preclinical studies with a Phase I trial expected in early 2025. This move, bolstered by an additional $4 million investment, aims to advance cancer treatment radiopharmaceuticals, alongside two other promising preclinical assets targeting solid tumors.

For further insights into AU:RAD stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.