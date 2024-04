Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (AU:RAD) has released an update.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited has announced the issuance of 8,955,224 unquoted options expiring on April 24, 2028, at an exercise price of $0.09 each. These securities, detailed in their April 24, 2024 announcement, are part of a transaction previously communicated to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX.

