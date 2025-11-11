Radiant Logistics Reports Q1 2025 Earnings and Strategic Moves

Radiant Logistics ( (RLGT) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Radiant Logistics presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. is a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company operating primarily in the United States and Canada, offering a range of services including freight forwarding, brokerage, and logistics solutions.

In its latest earnings report for the first fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2025, Radiant Logistics reported a revenue increase of 11.3% to $226.7 million compared to the same period last year. Despite this growth in revenue, the company experienced a decline in net income and adjusted EBITDA due to a one-time bad debt expense related to the bankruptcy of First Brands.

Key financial metrics from the report include a gross profit increase to $57.1 million, but a decrease in net income to $1.3 million from $3.4 million in the previous year. Adjusted net income also fell by 43% to $4.5 million. The company highlighted its acquisition of an 80% stake in Weport, a Mexico-based logistics firm, as a strategic move to bolster its market presence.

Radiant Logistics continues to focus on strategic acquisitions and stock buy-backs as part of its growth strategy. The company repurchased shares worth $0.8 million during the quarter and an additional $2.0 million post-quarter, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Radiant Logistics remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by its proprietary Navegate technology platform and a balanced approach to capital allocation through acquisitions and stock buy-backs. The company aims to leverage its low leverage position and diverse service offerings to achieve profitable growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue