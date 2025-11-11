Radiant Logistics Reports Q1 2025 Earnings and Strategic Moves

Radiant Logistics ( (RLGT) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Radiant Logistics presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Radiant Logistics, Inc. is a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company operating primarily in the United States and Canada, offering a range of services including freight forwarding, brokerage, and logistics solutions.
In its latest earnings report for the first fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2025, Radiant Logistics reported a revenue increase of 11.3% to $226.7 million compared to the same period last year. Despite this growth in revenue, the company experienced a decline in net income and adjusted EBITDA due to a one-time bad debt expense related to the bankruptcy of First Brands.
Key financial metrics from the report include a gross profit increase to $57.1 million, but a decrease in net income to $1.3 million from $3.4 million in the previous year. Adjusted net income also fell by 43% to $4.5 million. The company highlighted its acquisition of an 80% stake in Weport, a Mexico-based logistics firm, as a strategic move to bolster its market presence.
Radiant Logistics continues to focus on strategic acquisitions and stock buy-backs as part of its growth strategy. The company repurchased shares worth $0.8 million during the quarter and an additional $2.0 million post-quarter, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
Looking ahead, Radiant Logistics remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by its proprietary Navegate technology platform and a balanced approach to capital allocation through acquisitions and stock buy-backs. The company aims to leverage its low leverage position and diverse service offerings to achieve profitable growth.