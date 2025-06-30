Radiance Holdings Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Radiance Holdings (Group) Company Limited ( (HK:9993) ) has shared an update.

Radiance Holdings (Group) Company Limited has established a Nomination Committee to oversee the structure and composition of its Board of Directors. The committee is composed mainly of independent non-executive directors and is responsible for evaluating board composition, recommending changes, and assessing director independence. This move aims to enhance corporate governance and align board capabilities with the company’s strategic goals, potentially improving stakeholder confidence and operational effectiveness.

