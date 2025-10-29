Radcom Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Radcom ( (RDCM) ).

Radcom Ltd. has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for December 3, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The meeting will cover several key agenda items, including the re-approval of the company’s compensation policy, the re-appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer as independent auditors, and the presentation of the company’s financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting either in person or via proxy, with the board recommending approval of all proposed matters. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will address crucial governance and financial matters impacting the company’s future operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (RDCM) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Radcom stock, see the RDCM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RDCM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RDCM is a Outperform.

Radcom’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance, with robust revenue growth and improved profitability. The technical analysis indicates potential short-term challenges, but the company’s strategic initiatives and partnerships offer promising growth opportunities. Valuation appears reasonable given the earnings growth potential, though the lack of dividends may deter some investors. Overall, Radcom is well-positioned for continued success, provided it can address cash flow management.

To see Spark’s full report on RDCM stock, click here.

More about Radcom

Radcom Ltd. operates in the technology industry, specializing in providing network intelligence and service assurance solutions. The company focuses on delivering products and services that help telecom operators monitor and optimize their network performance, ensuring efficient and reliable communication services.

Average Trading Volume: 54,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $224.3M

See more insights into RDCM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue