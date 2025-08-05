Qyuns Therapeutics Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2509) ).

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 15, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving the interim results for the first half of 2025, considering the recommendation of an interim dividend, and addressing other business matters. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 285,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For an in-depth examination of 2509 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue