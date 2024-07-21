Qyuns Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with Zhongmei Huadong to develop and potentially commercialize their monoclonal antibody product, QX005N, targeting multiple dermatological conditions. The collaboration aims to leverage Zhongmei Huadong’s extensive pharmaceutical capabilities to expedite clinical trials, enhance financial support, and boost the product’s commercialization potential. This move is expected to significantly benefit Qyuns Therapeutics by accelerating product development and strengthening its market position and competitive edge.

For further insights into HK:2509 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.