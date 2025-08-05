Qyuns Therapeutics Advances QX004N to Phase III Trials, Secures Milestone Payment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2509) ) has provided an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has announced the advancement of its product QX004N into Phase III clinical trials, marking it as the fourth product in their pipeline to reach this stage. This milestone has triggered a payment of RMB58.0 million from Hansoh Pharma, as per their licensing agreement, which covers the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of QX004N in several regions including mainland China and Hong Kong. This development signifies a significant step forward in the company’s operations and strengthens its position in the pharmaceutical industry.

More about Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in China, focusing on the development of innovative therapeutic products. The company is engaged in the pharmaceutical industry, with a specialization in developing treatments for conditions such as psoriasis and Crohn’s disease. Its primary product in development is QX004N, an interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitor.

Average Trading Volume: 285,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Find detailed analytics on 2509 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

