QV Equities Finalizes Share Exchange Details

QV Equities Ltd (AU:QVE) has released an update.

QV Equities Limited has confirmed the pre-tax NTA per share values for both QVE and WAM Leaders Limited, establishing the precise share exchange and cash consideration for shareholders under the agreed Scheme. Shareholders are set to receive 0.7323 new WAM Leaders shares for each QVE share held or a cash consideration of $0.9576 per share, after adjustments for transaction costs and contributions. The conversion and cash-out details follow a specific formula outlined in the Scheme Booklet, with variations for ineligible overseas shareholders.

